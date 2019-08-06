Another shooting on Neptune Township block: 2 men, teen shot

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Two men and a teenage boy were shot late Monday night a block from where two people were shot in broad daylight on Friday.

Shots were fired about 9:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Sewall Avenue. Responding township police found a 22-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

The 21-year-old was still hospitalized in stable condition on Tuesday morning, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Charlie Webster.

Webster did not say whether investigators knew where the shots were fired from, who fired the shots or a motive for the shooting.

Video posted by the Asbury Park Press showed detectives and officers placing evidence markers on the street.

This is the latest shooting this summer in the Asbury Park-Neptune Township area.

Gary Brooks Jr., 27, and Jonathan Marvine, 25, were charged with trying to kill two men in a drive-by shooting Friday morning at an intersection in Asbury Park's west side.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said on Saturday that his office believed Friday's shooting and one earlier in the week were not isolated incidents and the shooting victims had been targeted.

Brooks and Marvine were charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. Brooks was also charged with second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.

The city had two fatal shootings last month. On July 23, police shot and killed James Manzo, 27, who they said was armed with scissors. On July 24, 32-year-old Jabar Busby was shot dead. His killer has not been caught.

