Another Shake Shack is coming to New Jersey

While a lot of hype has surrounded the return of Popeye’s chicken sandwich, the really important fast food news (imo) is that a new Shake Shack is opening soon (and, importantly, it’s really close to the radio station).

The Shake Shack website, refers to it as their Princeton location, but, like a lot of things with Princeton in their name, it’s not actually in Princeton, it’s in Lawrenceville. The opening date has been announced as being Monday, the 18th, with the first 100 people in line getting a Shake Shack tote bag. I am a huge fan of good hamburgers and Shake Shack’s are awesome.

I first had one at their Citi Field location five years ago on the recommendation of Don Tandler the Record Handler. He told me to get there early if I didn’t want to be stuck waiting in line while the game was being played, and that turned out to be good advice. I fell in love with the Smoke Shack burger (the double, of course) which features bacon and cheese. Now, every time I accompany my daughter to a Broadway show, we stop at the Shake Shack on 8th Avenue. There are already 10 other Shake Shacks in New Jersey, including ones in Bridgewater, Marlton, Eatontown, and one at the Monmouth Travel Center on the Parkway.

