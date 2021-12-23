Another NJ student charged after school threat in Atlantic County

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Another student has been criminally charged after making threats against a local school, according to township police.

Hamilton Township police said they investigated a threat last weekend that was deemed “not credible,” though they did track down a person responsible for it.

That individual, whose identity was not released, was charged with terroristic threats and causing false public alarm.

“The Township of Hamilton Police take matters like this very seriously and we will investigate them thoroughly,” the police department said in a written release on Wednesday.

“Anyone responsible for such threats will be charged accordingly.”

More arrests after school threats

It's the latest in a string of such threats made both on social media and verbally, sparking student arrests in Maple Shade, New Brunswick and Brick, among other school districts.

In the first full week of the month, a Mercer County school dealt with a lockdown after a student brought a loaded handgun to Lawrence High School.

That 15-year-old male faces criminal charges stemming from the incident on Dec. 8.

