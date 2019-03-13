Another New Jersey home from the 18th century

Okay, so it’s not very big, but it’s very old. This house in Marlboro dates to sometime in the 18th century although the exact date it was built is not known.

The house is kind of small compared to other old houses I’ve highlighted at only a little under 1700 square feet but it’s very cool with exposed brick inside and a stone exterior. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, stone floors and a new-ish looking kitchen. It sits on .43 acres and has a built-in swimming pool (which I doubt was built at the same time as the house) and a deck.

It can be yours for just $375,000. See the full listing here .

