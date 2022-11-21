Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey

MrBeast, the man with over 1 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Asbury Park.

Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:

MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to create MrBeast Burger–a virtual restaurant brand, now available to order across the U.S. for delivery only.

The new MrBeast in Asbury Park will be run out of the kitchen at Blend on Main, chef Lou Smith’s restaurant. According to the Asbury Park Press, the MrBeast menu will be available starting in January, and they will feature the entire MrBeast slate of offerings.

The Asbury Park MrBeast is being run as a ghost kitchen, because:

MrBeast Burger operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, allowing restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation. Customers can only order MrBeast Burger via the proprietary app or through major food delivery service apps.

His concept has spread to include over 1,500 locations throughout the world.

Chef Smith told APP why he’s doing it:

"We’ll do it because there’s a market for it. This will be another way to increase revenue streams to keep everybody afloat. We have to adjust and adapt because of what s going on in the world today."

MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) opened his first brick and mortar store at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford this past Labor Day, and the place was packed.

In addition to several types of burgers, the MrBeast menu also features chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese, French fries, and onion rings.

