Another headliner announced for huge NJ country music festival

It seems like the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival just happened, but tickets for next year’s bash are already on sale and now another headliner has been announced: Darius Rucker.

Previously, Blake Shelton had been named one of the headliners.

Next year’s festival will be held June 15-18 on the beach in Wildwood. From the festival’s website:

This four-day event will host the industry’s biggest stars with 40+ artists- bringing a unique blend of today’s country headliners, regional stars, up-and-comers and locals favorites performing across 5 unique stages. With the combination of country music and the scenic Wildwood’s backdrop, this family-friendly, four-day fest is THE summer vacation destination.

Rucker switched to country music after a successful pop career as lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish; as a country artist, he’s had four #1 albums. He’s also had success on the country singles chart, becoming the first Black singer in the genre since Charley Pride to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for his single "Don't Think I Don't Think About It."

He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. Follow up single “My Masterpiece” is available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time.

Tickets are available now.

