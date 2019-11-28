Another coyote attack in Piscataway: Small dog mauled

PISCATAWAY — A small dog was mauled by a coyote in another aggressive coyote attack in this Middlesex County municipality.

Earlier this month, two people were attacked by a coyote in separate incidents on the Rutgers Livingston campus near the Rutgers Ecological Preserve. On Nov. 14, a student walking on the Livingston Campus at 4 a.m. was bitten on the leg by a coyote. A pedestrian walking near a parking lot on the same campus on Nov. 19 was also attacked, but the coyote only tore his pant legs and did not actually draw blood.

Rutgers police said they trapped and euthanized an aggressive coyote on Nov. 21 and said that the animal's "unusually aggressive behavior indicated that it was most likely sick." However, it did not test positive for rabies.

Piscataway police said there have been several sightings in the areas of Wynnwood Avenue and Possumtown Road, located on the other side of Route 287 and not near the Rutgers campus. Police advised residents not to approach any coyotes.

Rutgers announced that the preserve, which was closed after the attacks, will open Monday at 7 a.m.

