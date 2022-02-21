Another big Amazon facility planned for New Jersey

Plans to build a new Amazon facility in Galloway Township were proposed at a municipal meeting, along with concerns from residents.

The facility would be one of the giant online retailer’s “last mile delivery stations” meaning it would receive packages from larger Amazon warehouses for delivery within about a 45-minute radius.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the presentation was made to the Planning Board by Amazon and Bluewater Property Group for a 181,000 square foot facility in Galloway that would be open 24 hours a day.

Amazon central fulfillment centers are typically are about five times that size. It was estimated that the new building would take 8 months to a year to construct.

Amazon has been expanding in the Garden State with new “last mile” centers either opened or announced in the past few months in Edison, Lawrence, and Carlstadt.

The board was told that Amazon will employ 150 to 200 people full time and additional staff part time, paying a minimum wage of $15 per hour and providing benefits packages to all employees.

The site will also hire contract drivers, employing another 300 to 500 people. Amazon says that they have created 49,000 jobs in New Jersey since 2010 alone, and it has invested $14.5 billion in the state including infrastructure and compensation.

Residents opposed to the idea also spoke at the meeting, raising concerns about increased traffic on an already hazardous road. A traffic engineer hired by Amazon said that traffic impacts would be minimal because it will not be a full-sized facility and that Amazon would be widening and re-paving the road in question.

