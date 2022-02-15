Animal Rescue will put your ex’s name on the bottom of a litter box

Jilted by a cheating ex? Have a boss you can’t stand? Is there someone you just can’t stand? Well, a Bridgewater animal rescue will help you feel a little better by putting that person’s name on the bottom of a litter box so the rescue’s cats can poop on them.

As reported on Patch.com, the Lost Paws Animal Rescue is letting people get back at those who have wronged them for a donation.

According to the rescue’s Facebook page, “for a donation, we will write your ex's name on the bottom of a litter box and let our shelter kitties do what they do best.”

"Anyway to support the kitties! Could also just be an ex-boss, or even someone you dislike! Don't miss out on a great poopportunity!" wrote Lost Paws Animal Rescue.

To make a donation, visit lostpawsanimalrescue.org/donate or donate via Venmo: @LostPaws. Donors should then direct message the group your donation confirmation along with the name of your ex to be included.

The rescue agency asks, “Is your ex a piece of sh*t?” If so, you can let the cats express your feelings in a very visceral, emotionally satisfying way.

What better way to honor those you despise than with the gift of poop? I think this is a pretty funny idea by Lost Paws and it certainly is a unique way to get donations. If you’re interested in having a cat poop for you, or if you just want to donate, volunteer, foster an animal or adopt one, visit the Lost Paws Animal Rescue website here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner