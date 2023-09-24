An open letter to the fall season from a New Jersey guy

I’ve long thought of myself as a summer person. For roughly 23 years to be exact.

The warm weather, heat and humidity were my favorite. It would never bother me being outside. Yeah it could get tough sometimes, but the long days have always been my favorite.

Nobody would understand it. My family has always claimed fall to be their favorite season, and every year I’d do my usual rebuttal about how I hate the shorter days, colder weather and winter breathing down your neck.

But this year I’ve figured out they had it right all along.

Canva Canva loading...

The last month or so of summer felt like the fall. We had 75-degree days and very little humidity. It was the perfect weather to sit out on your deck or porch and enjoy the sun.

So this fall I’ve come to realize it’s not really that bad. I’m going to embrace the shorter days. I’m going to embrace the colder weather and embrace the windy days.

I may not be able to come around on winter yet, but for now, I’m content with the fall season.

Canva Canva loading...

I’ve always skipped right over fall and made it seem like an extension of winter.

But this year that’s no more. For the first time in my life I’m excited for the fall season. I can’t wait for the leaves to change and to sit by a bonfire in a sweatshirt and sweatpants.

This year I’m going to enjoy it!

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props We examined every Major League Baseball team and found our 30 favorite home run celebrations where players brought props to the party.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.