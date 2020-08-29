An easy summer meal with grilled zucchini

Late summer is always a great time to fire up the grill and cook up some fresh Jersey produce. Many of our Jersey favorites are in season right now, and that holds true for our little garden

So for this go around, we head back into the garden and revisit in what has become one of my favorites to grow ... zucchini. What I particularly love about this summer dish is that it's simple, healthy, and easy for the kids to help out with. Add in the grilled chicken and garden salad, and you have a great meal just waiting to be served!