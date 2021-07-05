An easy summer meal with grilled Jersey zucchini

One of my favorite things about the month of July when it comes to produce is that so many of our Jersey vegetables are now in season. To me, there's nothing better than cooking up your summer favorites right on the grill.

What I particularly love about this zucchini summer dish is that it's simple, healthy, and easy for the kids to help out with. Add in the grilled chicken and garden salad, and you have a great meal just waiting to be served.

So invite your friends and family over, fire up that grill, and let's get cooking.

An easy summer meal with grilled zucchini - By Mike Brant

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

How to make a delicious bruscetta

How to make a Sicilian calzone like Dennis Malloy

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.