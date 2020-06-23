New Jersey continues to lift pandemic restrictions as the rates of infection and hospitalization keep declining.

Outdoor amusement parks, waterparks and playgrounds will open starting July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

The rules being developed for these outdoor recreation sites copy protocols in place for retail stores, eateries and businesses, including 50% capacity caps on attendance, required face coverings and sanitation.

Amusement parks will have to place distance markers on the ground to help people waiting on lines maintain 6-foot distances. Rides also will have to be reconfigured to allow for 6-foot distancing between groups of people.

Murphy expected to release a timeline Wednesday that includes reopening of indoor recreation facilities such as boardwalk arcades.

This follows Murphy's Monday announcement about indoor dining, catering halls and casinos resuming July 2 with 25% capacity. Outdoor dining was allowed to resume earlier this month.

On Monday, Murphy also announced that indoor gatherings of up to 100 people or 25% capacity, whichever is less, is now allowed along with outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.

Salons, barbershops and personal care businesses were allowed to reopen Monday. Indoor malls can open June 29.

Murphy on Tuesday said that restrictions continue to be lifted because social distancing measures and the widespread use of face coverings have helped reduce the spread of the coronavirus, for which there is no vaccine or cure. At least 12,949 state residents have died since early March from COVID-19.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.