Amid NYE drug deal bust in Brick, police officer dragged by car

BRICK — Township police say a detective is recovering after being dragged briefly down a street by a fleeing car, while trying to investigate a New Year's Eve drug deal.

Police said 39-year-old Ryan Chapman and 38-year-old Jill Farrelly, both of Howell, each face a host of charges stemming from the incident Thursday afternoon, which started in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store along Brick Boulevard.

Just before 12:30 p.m., detectives had seen what appeared to be a drug transaction between Chapman and another man, later identified as 57-year-old Edwardo Lopez, of Berkley Township.

As each man returned to his respective car, law enforcement followed Chapman to a blue Honda Civic, where Farrelly was in the driver's seat.

Police said as they approached, Chapman was about to use a syringe in his arm when one of the detectives identified himself and Farrelly drove off, catching the detective's clothing on the passenger sideview mirror.

The detective, whose identity was not made public by Sunday, was dragged for about ten feet, according to police, suffering deep bruises, bumps and scrapes before he was thrown free of the mirror as he radioed for help.

He was treated for minor injuries at Ocean Medical Center and released, according to police.

Other detectives followed and stopped Lopez’s vehicle, a black Honda Accord, shortly after it had left the parking lot.

Police said they found heroin and paraphernalia in the sedan, which along with Lopez was occupied by 47-year-old Robert Brennan, of the Whiting section of Manchester Township, and 28-year-old Alisha Yuhas, of Toms River.

A different responding officer stopped the Civic and Farrelly and Chapman were taken into custody.

Farrelly was charged with aggravated assault to an officer, assault by auto, possession of heroin and paraphernalia, eluding resulting in bodily injury to the officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing the administration of law, and multiple motor vehicle violations.

Chapman was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit eluding resulting in bodily injury to the officer, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault to an officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing the administration of law and conspiracy to commit assault by auto.

Brennan was charged with possession of heroin, crack, hypodermic needles and paraphernalia.

Lopez was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia and motor vehicle violations and Yuhas was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five men and women arrested were taken to Ocean County Jail, police said.