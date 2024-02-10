America’s new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in NJ

New Jersey is very lucky when it comes to supermarkets. Not only do we have a large selection of locations to choose from, but a good majority of them offer exceptional customer service.

Now sure, not every visit is going to be a home run. There will always be those days where either staffing is light, or an employee or two let their frustrations show.

Sometimes, a store might be messier than we'd prefer it to be. But oftentimes, that comes with the territory, especially when a particular location is very busy.

The supermarkets that were ranked on this list come in a variety of forms. Some stores may be classified as your typical local supermarket, while others are more like a big box warehouse.

Some stores also sell much more than groceries. But it's important to note that some areas across the nation don't have nearly as many options as New Jersey does.

With that said, here's a look at the 2024 rankings for supermarket customer service satisfaction. We'll first run-down New Jersey locations before seeing how they rank nationally.

Also, feel free to share your thoughts on which grocery location you believe has the best customer service. It can be a store here in New Jersey or elsewhere.

Costco is #1 in NJ... and the U.S.

Congratulations to Costo, which beat out Trader Joe's for the number one spot for customer service satisfaction in 2024. Trader Joe's had previously held the #1 spot in 2023.

Although Costco may not have as many locations throughout The Garden State as some of its competitors, they do manage to provide service that is top-notch. Overall, Costco has 21 locations all throughout New Jersey as of February 2024.

Trader Joe's, which was bumped to #2, currently has 20 locations throughout The Garden State, with their 21st location on the way in Middletown, NJ.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.