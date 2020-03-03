American Dream is hiring for a slew of positions at Job Fair

The last time American Dream held a job fair, they conducted interviews and collected resumes from over 1600 people anxious to work at one of New Jersey’s newest and most exciting venues. If you missed out on that opportunity, don’t fret: Another job fair is on the way on Thursday March 5, from 5 PM to 8PM and there are dozens- if not hundreds- of jobs available! Everything from retail to entertainment, Human Resources and Guest services, tech jobs and a whole lot more.

If you think it would be fun to work at Nickelodeon universe or the DreamWorks Water Park, there are positions available there, too. So bring copies of your resume, dress to impress, and be interview ready. The fair takes place at Court A of American Dream, 1 American Dream way, Rutherford NJ. A list of the many positions open can be found at here.

