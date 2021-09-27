Amazon warehouse in Burlington, NJ cleared after bomb threat call

BURLINGTON CITY — A bomb threat by phone prompted the evacuation of one of New Jersey's Amazon warehouses Monday morning.

City police said that a 911 call was received around 6:45 a.m., mentioning the facility along East Pearl Street.

Police responded to the location and day shift workers were sent home with pay, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

By late Monday afternoon, police had cleared the site as safe to re-enter and it was resuming operations with the night shift, starting at 6 p.m., the spokesperson added.

As of September, there were 19 fulfillment centers, 20 delivery stations and 22 Whole Foods Markets owned and operated by Amazon in the state.

