5 Amazon Safety Recall on Items Bought in New Jersey

I know it's horrible, but I'm always on Amazon.

Do you find yourself always browsing Amazon, I do?

All generations from Baby Boomers to Gen Z agree Amazon, it's the one thing that's universal among all the generations.

This is pretty cool, Earlier this year, Clarify Capital published the results of a survey trying to target the most trusted brands in America.

Amazon came out on top of the most trusted brand, love this.

Recently, Amazon rolled out a “recalls and product safety alert” page to inform customers when one of the products that they purchased has been recalled for one reason or another.

I absolutely love Amazon for the quick packaging and shipment. I can order something. I just did, a bubble machine, and I had the package at my door the next day before I came home from work. That's why I love Amazon. I never have to wait. And returns are just as easy.

Amazon makes it very easy on shoppers.

5 Amazon Items Sold in New Jersey Now Under Urgent Recall

#1 - CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators

Hazard:

The assembly instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly attach the bottom portion of the tiller/cultivator upside down, causing the tines to rotate toward the user, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:

New Instructions

Recall Date:

May 30, 2024

Units:

About 44,400

#2 - Yoto Mini speakers Hazard: The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers. Remedy: Repair Recall Date: April 11, 2024 Units: About 251,165 (In addition, about 18,932 were sold in Canada)

#3 - Frigidaire and Kenmore Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges Hazard: Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses fire and burn hazards to consumers. Remedy: Refund Repair Recall Date: May 16, 2024 Units: About 203,000 (The ranges were previously recalled in August 2009)

#4 - 3M™ Peltor™ X4 Series Earmuffs Hazard: The recalled noise-reducing earmuffs can develop cracks in the colored portion of the plastic cups, posing a risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound. Remedy: Replace Recall Date: April 25, 2024 Units: About 40,000

#5 - Zipline Kits Hazard: The zipline’s stainless-steel cable can break, posing a fall hazard. Remedy: Repair Recall Date: April 11, 2024 Units: About 6,600

