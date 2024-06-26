5 Amazon Safety Recall on Items Bought in New Jersey

5 Amazon Safety Recall on Items Bought in New Jersey

I know it's horrible, but I'm always on Amazon.

Do you find yourself always browsing Amazon, I do?

All generations from Baby Boomers to Gen Z agree Amazon, it's the one thing that's universal among all the generations.

This is pretty cool, Earlier this year, Clarify Capital published the results of a survey trying to target the most trusted brands in America.

Amazon came out on top of the most trusted brand, love this.

Recently, Amazon rolled out a “recalls and product safety alert” page to inform customers when one of the products that they purchased has been recalled for one reason or another.

I absolutely love Amazon for the quick packaging and shipment. I can order something. I just did, a bubble machine, and I had the package at my door the next day before I came home from work. That's why I love Amazon. I never have to wait. And returns are just as easy.

Amazon makes it very easy on shoppers.

5 Amazon Items Sold in New Jersey Now Under Urgent Recall

#1CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless Tillers/Cultivators

Hazard:

The assembly instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly attach the bottom portion of the tiller/cultivator upside down, causing the tines to rotate toward the user, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Recall Date:
May 30, 2024
Units:
About 44,400
#2Yoto Mini speakers

Hazard:
The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.
Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:
About 251,165 (In addition, about 18,932 were sold in Canada)
#3Frigidaire and Kenmore Smooth-top Freestanding Electric Ranges

Hazard:
Depending on the model, the surface heating elements can: 1) turn on spontaneously without being switched on; 2) fail to turn off after being switched off; or 3) heat to different temperatures than selected. This poses fire and burn hazards to consumers.
Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
May 16, 2024
Units:
About 203,000 (The ranges were previously recalled in August 2009)
#43M™ Peltor™ X4 Series Earmuffs

Hazard:
The recalled noise-reducing earmuffs can develop cracks in the colored portion of the plastic cups, posing a risk of overexposure to loud noise and sound.
Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 25, 2024
Units:
About 40,000
#5Zipline Kits

Hazard:
The zipline’s stainless-steel cable can break, posing a fall hazard.
Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:
About 6,600

