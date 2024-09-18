This is what Amazon is offering its Prime member in October

📦Happening early October

📦Must be a Prime member

📦Prices to join

Looking to kick off your holiday shopping soon? If so, Amazon has your back!

Amazon Prime Day AP Photo/Richard Vogel loading...

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is set for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, which savings starting at 12:01 a.m.; you have to be a Prime member to have access to the deals.

Toys, electronics, home essentials, beauty products, cookware and more will have huge markdowns. Halloween costumes will also be up for grabs starting at $5.

Amazon Prime Day 2 AP Photo/Richard Vogel loading...

July’s flagship Prime Day event resulted in records across the board being broken for the company, with more Prime members involved and in sales numbers, according to a company statement.

Amazon Truck Driver AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh loading...

“We love helping Prime members save money, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of the savings, selection and convenience that Prime membership providers customers looking for shopping, entertainment, food delivery and more,” CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores Doug Herrington said in July.

Prices to Join

$14.99 a month/$139 a year

Prime is available to anyone 18-24 and anyone in college $7.49 a month/$69 a year

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo