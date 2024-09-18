This is what Amazon is offering its Prime member in October
📦Happening early October
📦Must be a Prime member
📦Prices to join
Looking to kick off your holiday shopping soon? If so, Amazon has your back!
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is set for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, which savings starting at 12:01 a.m.; you have to be a Prime member to have access to the deals.
Toys, electronics, home essentials, beauty products, cookware and more will have huge markdowns. Halloween costumes will also be up for grabs starting at $5.
July’s flagship Prime Day event resulted in records across the board being broken for the company, with more Prime members involved and in sales numbers, according to a company statement.
“We love helping Prime members save money, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of the savings, selection and convenience that Prime membership providers customers looking for shopping, entertainment, food delivery and more,” CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores Doug Herrington said in July.
Prices to Join
- $14.99 a month/$139 a year
- Prime is available to anyone 18-24 and anyone in college $7.49 a month/$69 a year
