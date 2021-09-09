Amazing video of Ewing cops saving woman in flood waters

Next time someone is mouthing off about all cops being bad (spoiler alert: they’re mostly all good) show them this video.

This is from Ewing Township Police Department’s Facebook page. It was taken the night Ida had its way with New Jersey. Officers were sent responding to motorists being trapped in vehicles by rising floodwaters.

At one point Officer Justin Quinlan came across a female who had exited her vehicle and was trapped in what amounted to a fast moving river. The bodycam video shows him finding a way through the powerful current, grabbing handholds on things as he maneuvered, until he could get to her. She seems in a state of shock and disbelief as he remains calm and professional.

Officer Quinlan gets her onto a guardrail and won’t let go of her as they wait for a boat rescue. At risk himself, he held onto her and stayed with her for 20 minutes while fire crews staged a boat rescue. Thanks to Ewing Fire stations 33, 31 and 30 and Ewing Fire Department Captain Kyle Brower and Firefighter Oscar Estrada both the woman and Quinlan were pulled to safety.

The entire rescue beginning to end took about 40 minutes.

Acts like this were repeated across the state that night, police officers and other first responders risking their lives for others. This is what officers do in one form or another every day.

I think a commenter Ewing PD’s Facebook named Megan said it best: To those that head into the danger when everyone else is trying to get out - thank you.

Thank you indeed!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

