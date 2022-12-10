Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery

There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world.

It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.

The good folks at Cheapism put a list together of "charming retro diners" in every state in the nation.

The one their experts chose for New Jersey is this great place in Summit, simply known as the Summit Diner.

It is not big news to have honors bestowed on New Jersey diners, but it is always appreciated, and there is one New Jersey diner that is getting some national attention recently.

The Summit Diner is not some new place with a few retro decorations here and there. It's been around a long time, 1929 to be exact, and it's been at its current location since 1939.

For the record, at that time, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the President of the United States. The Summit Diner is known as the oldest diner in the state.

The Summit Diner is a must for true New Jersey foodies. It's a great place and a wonderful piece of Garden State history.

