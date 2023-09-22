Almost half of New Jerseyans don’t feel safe in their area

More than 40% of New Jersey residents Do NOT feel Very Safe in their neighborhood

There should be a reasonable expectation of safety when you're at home.

Unfortunately for far too many New Jersey residents, that is not the case.

According to a new poll conducted recently, more than 40% of residents say that they do not feel very safe in their own communities. The poll asked if people feel 'very safe' and only 58% responded yes.

That said, only 5% don't feel safe at all. But the drop in the 'very safe' category below 60% is the first time since September 2014.

Before that you'd have to go back to February 1993.

Ed from Brick called, he was the guy who called 9-1-1 after his alarm went off and he saw and armed man in the camera surveillance on his porch.

My friend Jim Murdoch did a great job reporting on the incident. The bottom line is we need to get control of our communities and state.

It's one thing to argue that we need to uphold the Second Amendment in New Jersey. People have the right under our US Constitution to protect themselves. But owning a gun is only a part of the process, and it's not for everyone.

It's also not practical at all times.

I often tell the story about the young mom who was a victim of a home invasion several years ago, she's unlikely to be walking around her house with a sidearm at all times to react to an intruder.

Here's what needs to be done:

🚨Declare a state of Emergency and suspend so-called 'bail reform'

🚨 Work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enforce ALL legal detainer orders for illegal aliens.

🚨 Fill all judicial vacancies to start moving cases through the courts. Now we have a reported 150 vacancies and cases are backed up more than a year.

🚨 Separate the NJ State Police from the Attorney General's office.

🚨 Recruit an additional 1,000 State Troopers to fill the gap in Law Enforcement in areas currently underserved locally di to staffing and budget issues.

🚨 Restore Cost of Living Adjustments and eliminate taxes on Pensions to keep more retired cops in NJ. Retired cops are critical for private security details and school resource officers.

🚨 Establish recruitment at the county college and CTE level plus incentives to reverse the current drop in recruitment among municipal law enforcement departments.

🚨 Empower County Sheriffs to deputize citizens with a concealed carry permit.

End Sanctuary status for illegals across the state.

🚨 End the AG office 'infraction reporting', the current report does not distinguish between minor (uniform) infractions and major issues. This paints an unfairly negative picture of cops, undermines their credibility and harms their ability to do their job, especially in areas where they are need the most.

I will continue to speak out for common sense solutions for New Jersey.

See you on the trail!

You can see where I am next by going to my events page here

