Allentown, Freehold mourn NJ teens killed in Route 9 crash

GoFundMe pages have been created for the two teens killed in a horrific car crash on Route 9 in Freehold Township Tuesday night.

The pages identify the victims as John Ryan McCarthy, 15, of Allentown, and Asaivion Whiting, 17 of Manalapan.

They were passengers in the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu whose 17-year-old driver lost control, sending it off the road over a curb and into several concrete-filled posts before rolling over in front of the AAA car care center on the southbound side.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said that two other passengers and the driver were hospitalized and released.

Asaivion Whiting (Andrea Beaton via GoFundMe)

More sadness for the Manalapan Braves

Whiting was a member of the Manalapan High School football team and the third person associated with the program to die in the last year.

“He was a senior, a role player, scout team player for us, played some special teams. Just an overall great, great kid. He always had a smile on his face. First one out for practice, last one off the field. Did whatever he could to help the team, that was the biggest thing with him. Always about his team and his teammates," head coach Dominick Lepore told New Jersey 101.5.

Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen died in February while training in California while former assistant coach Steve Vella also passed away in October

“It’s been a rough go, a rough nine months with all the loss we’ve gone through as a program. We’re just trying to stay as strong as we can for the guys," Lepore said.

Manalapan Mayor Susan Cohen said her heart goes out to the families affected by the crash. She has spoken to Whiting's mother, offering what help they may need.

"We're here if the family needs us," Cohen said. "From what I heard about this young man he was an amazing person and he always looked at the good in everyone. He always tried to do the best that he could. It's very sad for our community to have another loss."

John Ryan McCarthy (Megan Stahley via GoFundMe)

Another tragedy for Allentown High School

Allentown is also coping with another tragic event involving students from the high school. Four members of the boys soccer team were hospitalized following a car crash in East Windsor in September.

Allentown Mayor Thomas Fritts called Tuesday night's crash a "horrific situation" for someone so young like McCarthy to lose their life in such a tragic way.

"I know on behalf of Allentown, the local government and residents our heart goes out to those individuals, friends, family, extended family. We support anything we can do to assist the family at a time like this. This GoFundMe page is just one aspect," Fritts told New Jersey 101.5." There just are no words to truly express the pain that so many people are feeling."

According to the GoFundMe page McCarthy was the "baby" of the family with an older sister and brother.

"John wore his heart on his sleeve, and family was one of the most important things in his life. No matter what he said, he still would have done anything for someone he loved. John may have been Kirsten's little brother, but he acted as though he was her older brother. He would have done anything for his siblings," organizer Megan Stahley wrote.

Swendeman said the crash remained under investigation.

Bob Badders contributed to this report

Utility crew repairs a pole after a crash on Route 9 in Freehold Township (Joe Hewes)

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

