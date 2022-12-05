One night only at NJ farm: Autism-friendly free holiday light spectacular

WALL — “Nurture through nature.” That’s the motto at Allaire Community Farm, located at 1923 Baileys Corner Road.

Since 2015, Allaire Community Farm has partnered with POAC Autism Services on numerous farm events, free of charge.

Now, for the first time, Allaire Community Farm is offering its Christmas Light Spectacular Show specifically for POAC families as another way to give back and spread holiday joy.

According to the farm's co-founder and executive director, Jo Ann Burney, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, tractor-drawn carriages will ride through a beautiful dazzling display of lights.

Allaire Community Farm Christmas Light Spectacular (Photo Credit: Jo Ann Burney) Allaire Community Farm Christmas Light Spectacular (Photo Credit: Jo Ann Burney) loading...

For one night only, dedicated only to individuals with autism and their families, they can enjoy this holiday night out at no charge.

Registration for this event is only through POAC Autism Services.

Later that same evening, Allaire Community Farm will offer rides to their 200-plus volunteers and supporters as a way of saying thank you for their commitment to their mission.

The farm, a non-profit organization relies heavily on volunteers and supporters to help with their programs for rescued animals, special needs, at-risk teens, veterans and those suffering from PTSD, and families facing cancer.

Allaire Community Farm Christmas Light Spectacular (Photo Credit: Jo Ann Burney) Allaire Community Farm Christmas Light Spectacular (Photo Credit: Jo Ann Burney) loading...

“We feel we have been blessed by wonderful people who come out to our farm in all types of weather and help in all different ways. By offering our friends a little bit of Christmas joy under the lights is just one way we can show them how we appreciate them,” Burney said.

Meantime, the Christmas Light Spectacular is open to the public Thursday through Sunday nights starting at 5 p.m. Hundreds of thousands of lights blanket the 25-acre farm. It includes two tunnels, dancing reindeer, and the world’s largest dreidel.

An indoor display of trains and a Christmas village are also in the market for everyone to adore.

Feel free to purchase hot drinks and snacks like hot chocolate, hot cider, and baked goods to stay warm and full on the wagon ride. This takes about 15 minutes and they are scheduled every half hour. The cost is $17 per person aged 2 and over. All tickets must be purchased online. No walk-ups will be accepted.

Allaire Community Farm Christmas Light Spectacular (Photo Credit: Jo Ann Burney) Allaire Community Farm Christmas Light Spectacular (Photo Credit: Jo Ann Burney) loading...

Don’t forget to bring a cozy blanket to snuggle under for the wagon ride.

All the money raised helps support the farm and the animals through the winter months.

Last year, more than 11,000 people came through the farm’s gates for the Christmas Light Spectacular.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.