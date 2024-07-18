All U.S. Senate candidates invited, only one willing to speak to our NJ audience

As I've been doing every year on the air for the past decade, we bring you the candidates who are running for office to pitch to YOU in their own words.

As we've been discussing, there is a race for the U.S. Senate this November. The Republicans have nominated business leader Curtis Bashaw to face the Democratic nominee, Congressman Andy Kim.

The twist this year is that now-convicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez filed to run as an independent.

The chance of Bashaw capturing the seat if Menendez stays in — despite facing a long prison sentence — is better than any chance in the past five decades. That's right, the GOP has failed to elect a U.S. senator since Sen. Clifford Case won re-election in 1972.

Will this year be the year? The New Jersey Republicans are a bit like the New York Mets, only winning the World Series in 1969 and again in 1986, and have been waiting 28 years for another championship. Maybe the Red Sox are a better example having waited 86 years before they captured another title in 2004.

As a Republican, I'm hoping for the best and that the drought ends in November.

I invited all three serious candidates to join me on the air. Sent Sen. Menendez an email and filled out the contact form on Congressman Kim's campaign website. Curtis Bashaw accepted our invitation and talked with me this week about his plan to win and what he wants to accomplish in the Senate.

Listen to the conversation here:

Top 20 NJ towns with the most expensive property taxes These are the 20 New Jersey towns with the biggest average property tax bills in 2023, according to data from the Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈