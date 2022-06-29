All the local New Jersey bands you need to see this summer (Opinion)

Summer in New Jersey is filled with wine, women and song. Of course, there are also guys, and since it's New Jersey, lots of "whine" as well.

The wine comes from some of the friendliest establishments you'll ever want to visit in the Garden State. The kind of places "where everyone knows your name," as well as the great Jersey Shore bars. The women are the hottest in the country. Maybe that's because they don't pump their own gas, or maybe that's because Bruce Springsteen sings about them.

When it comes to singing or "song," if you will, some of the best local bands are right here in New Jersey. The bar is high if you're going to play here, especially if you're going to attempt Asbury Park with its great music tradition which can be seen in the documentary "Asbury Park; Riot, Redemption, Rock "N" Roll" narrated by Big Joe Henry.

Back in March, I did a post on New Jersey's best bar bands from back in the day. You never knew when Bruce Springsteen may show up and jump on stage.

Do you realize it's been three generations of Bruce Springsteen possibly jumping on stage? If he shows up this summer you and your grandparents can bond over it.

So I asked my listeners, and followers who are some of the great local bands, and musicians we need to check out this summer. Failing Bruce himself showing up, I would start it with:

The "B Street Band"

Cindy Sivak

Locally, The Smithereens at the Lone Eagle Brewing Company in Flemington, NJ, on August 7!

Bob Burger

"The Wag"

Butch Budai

The Nerds, American Hawk, After the Reign, Moroccan Sheepherders.

Justin Gonzalez

September 10, 33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience will be rocking The Landis Theater again! Last chance to get your summertime energy out at a fantastic celebration of the music of Queen!

Tim Aanensen

The Mercury Brothers are my favorite NJ band, these guys are amazing! They rock and are usually found in Asbury Park. Not sure of any shows coming up but definitely keep an eye out! They go from rock, to sad, to dance, to jam, with high end musicality. Found on streaming services everywhere. See them 7/21 in Abury Park.

Denise DeHaut Brown

Anthony Krizan, Bobby Bandiera, Colossal Street Jam, Guns 4 Hire, Plan A, The Eddie Testa Band, Bill Winters, we have the best talent right here!!

John LaPalomento

Goody Blue Shoes Party Band at…

DiPaolo's Restaurant and Bar Friday, July 1;

Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck Saturday, July 9;

Chesapeake Inn Restaurant and Marina Friday, July 29;

Laguna Rum Bar Saturday, Aug 6

Tom Woollam

Nick Clemons Band

Kathleen Duke O'Melia

The Darla Hood Band

Lenny DePiano

Black Cross Band A tribute to Southern Rock

Jill Zutty

Ernie White, Lisa Bouchelle, Rory D'Lasnow, Matt Cook, Bryan Hansen Band, Nick Ryan Piescor, Country Fresh, Joshua Van Ness, Don Lee, James Gedeon, DC Duo Trio.

Michael Baldwin

Star Trek tribute band.. the Roddenberries.. will be appearing at the Landis Theater in beautiful Vineland, New Jersey. Stardate July 23. The Roddenberries have a fun show of song parodies, dancers, and audience participation all with a Star Trek theme. The band has been the house band for the official Star Trek convention in Las Vegas. The band is excited to play New Jersey and expect a good crowd to beam down Captain's Log July 23, Landis theater. We will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the greatest Star Trek movie ever ... Wrath of Khan. Comedian the legendary Wid is part of this crew.

