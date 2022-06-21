Salute! 10 bars you have to hit when you go down the shore in NJ
You've waited for this since you planned your trip. You go down the shore, maybe with some friends, your special someone, or just by yourself and you're looking for a place to get an adult beverage. You want to be around like-minded people who just want to have a great time just like you do.
What's great about Jersey Shore bars and what sets them apart from the rest of the bars throughout the state is the memories that will be created there will last a lifetime. My mother met my father at a place called The Chatterbox in Seaside Heights. It may not be there anymore but had it not been for the Chatterbox, I wouldn't be here writing this.
Many of the drinking establishments have been there so long like the Stone Pony that memories have been made for generations. In fact, If Bruce should happen to show up, this could be his third generation of doing so. Either way, if you do decide to hit the Pony, you will not be disappointed, both for the company as well as the history. You might even see Mike Rocket playing my song.
The Stone Pony is just one of the many great bars at the Jersey shore that you need to stop at. Here are some of the others according to my listeners, Facebook and Twitter following
Patricia Tyson Purks
We love going to Bar Anticipation in Belmar. It’s a great place with 15 bars. In the summer we enjoy sitting at the Gazebo.
Cindy Zwicker
Wonder Bar
Bubba Nangle
The Ocean Drive
Trish Mata
Beachcomber...especially when Big Bang Baby plays there!
Chris Bligh
Leggett's
Mike Darkwater
Captain's Inn Tiki bar
Rick Verso
Salty’s Beach Bar. Lake Como
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.