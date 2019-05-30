Schools in at least two Middlesex County towns are sheltering in place at the same time police say they're looking for a man wanted in connection with multiple domestic violence incidents.

East Brunswick announced all 11 of its district schools were sheltering in place around noon. South River Public Schools sheltering in place around well.

Shortly after, police out a notice about their search for Lee Nadeau Jr, 53, who they said was involved in “several domestic violence incidents” on Wednesday night and Thursday night around Middlesex County. Police said Nadeau was wanted by several agencies after “multiple police pursuits” while operating a stolen car that was found in East Brunswick.

Police have not yet said if the shelter situations and pursuit are related.

Nadeau Jr. is described by police as a white male, about 5 feet and 10 inches 100, weighing approximately pounds, with salt and pepper color hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Police advised residents to not attempt to confront or apprehend this individual.

Police asked anyone with information is asked to please contact the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6900.

"The shelter in place is a precautionary measure to keep all students and staff safe while continuing regular operations," East Brunswick's school district said in a tweet.

Parents who already have previously scheduled business within district school buildings will be allowed inside including for the "History Con" event at Hammarskjold Middle School.

An earlier version of this post referred to the situation as a lockdown. Police and school officials have not used that term — the schools are sheltering in place.

