German discount grocer Aldi is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the addition of a new store in Toms River.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the latest location is on Route 70 near the border with Manchester. It is the second Aldi in Toms River; the other one is on Route 37.

This comes on the heels of word that Amazon Fresh will be opening two new stores in the Shore area, Amazon Fresh has a different philosophy from its German competitors: it offers a myriad of choices in a high tech way as opposed to the bare-bones approach that Aldi and Lidl take.

Aldi has announced aggressive expansion plans not only in New Jersey, but nationally, as well. The chain has over 10,000 stores worldwide with 2,000 in the US; "Aldi is one of America's fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods," said Bob Grammer, Aldi's Center Valley regional vice president, in a statement.

According to Aldi’s website, they offer "a faster, easier, smarter way to save money on high-quality groceries and more."

Aldi’s fellow German discount grocer, Lidl, is also pursuing expansion in New Jersey and the East Coast with 10 new stores in New Jersey and 50 on the East Coast at a cost of $500 milion. Lidl has 11,000 stores across the globe.

The German discount grocers are chasing the market leaders in New Jersey: Shop Rite, Acme, and Stop and Shop.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

