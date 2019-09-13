Al Capone’s New Jersey home for sale

Did you know that famous gangster Al Capone once lived in New Jersey? Neither did I, until now. According to Architectural Digest, the four bedroom home in Berlin is on the market for $1.75 million. Capone didn’t live there long; PhillyMag.com says that he lived there for about a year starting in 1927 to hide out from authorities.

The home sits on over 36 acres and is next to the Pine Valley Golf Club, the ultra-exclusive club that has been voted the best golf course in the country. The house itself is pretty spectacular, too; the main house is over 6,000 square feet, and the guest house is 2,400 square feet. There are five full bathrooms, two half baths, a game room, three fireplaces, a heated pool and a hot tub. It also has a seven car garage and a tennis court.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

