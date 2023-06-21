Probably the most embarrassing politician in New Jersey history is at it again.

We have had some really laughable and disappointing characters in New Jersey politics over the years. From mayors and congressmen getting arrested for various crimes, to just clownish figures trying to make a name for themselves.

Cory Booker has grandstanded in front of Congress over the last few years over a variety of topics. It's amazing that his transparent and phone act still plays with the electorate here. His accomplishments are thin he's managed to climb the ladder of success American politics.

NEW YORK - JUNE 28 Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks on Gateway Turnaround Hudson Tunnel project at Penn Station (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK - JUNE 28 Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks on Gateway Turnaround Hudson Tunnel project at Penn Station (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) loading...

His latest ploy to pander and divide people is to push for reparations for African Americans. The topic has been discussed for years and now Booker is making a push to make it a reality.

This coming from a man who was raised in an almost all-white New Jersey town and is the highly educated son of two IBM executives. He was educated at Stanford, Oxford and Yale. If Booker can make it to such a high level of success in America, why can't others from the same background?

The matter of reparations only divides and already horribly fractured American society. My family came from desperate poverty in Southern Italy in the early 1900s, long after the end of slavery and never owned slaves. The same can be said for a vast number of Americans whose ancestors never had anything to do with this travesty.

Fugitive slaves on the Underground Railroad Getty Images loading...

In fact, many freed African American citizens in the time of slavery in America owned slaves themselves. It's a fact that's rarely talked about. Do their descendants also receive reparations? What about people of mixed race?

Rather than try to tackle the current state of Black poverty, fatherless homes or cultural roadblocks to success in the Black community, Mr. Booker would rather pander and grandstand as he usually does. Cory Booker once again proves what a useless and destructive force in New Jersey and American politics. He never ceases to make himself an embarrassment and disappointment to people of all races, ethnicities, political parties and persuasions.

He's been a fraud long before he entered the U.S. Senate, and when people call him out on it, people still amazingly still vote for this phony. Even from the time he was mayor of Newark and neighbors said he never actually lived there.

It doesn't seem to matter how phony and disingenuous he is, he still keeps getting voted in as our representative in the U.S. Senate. Thanks again, New Jersey voters!

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom