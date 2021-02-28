AG Grewal: police officer drove to Atlantic City to rape 2 girls

A Jersey City Police Officer has been accused of driving to Atlantic City in order to sexually assault two young girls.

Stephen Wilson, 34, of Bayonne, had condoms and more than $500 cash with him when he was arrested Friday afternoon in a parking area in Atlantic City, according to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Wilson had used an app to connect with other adults through an incest chat group and arranged to pay $200 in order to sexually assault the girls, ages 8 and 10, Grewal said.

He was charged with first degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, second degree attempted aggravated sexual assault and third degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Wilson, whose arrest involve State Police and federal agents, was being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending a detention hearing.