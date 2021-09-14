After fleeing cops in NJ hit-and-run, driver ends up dying in another crash

WINSLOW — A driver involved in a hit-and-run in Gloucester Township died after being involved in a second crash late Sunday night.

Two Gloucester Township officers pursued the man after the first accident around 10:15 p.m. but broke it off, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Winslow police later discovered the man was in a crash with three vehicles that had been driving in the opposite direction on Sicklerville Road.

The driver was taken to Jefferson Washington Hospital where he died just before 11 p.m. Police did not identify the driver.

6ABC Action News reported that it took 20 minutes to free someone trapped inside a car that caught fire.

Several people in the other vehicles involved in the second crash were treated by first responders while the driver of one of the vehicles was hospitalized at Cooper University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police did not provide further details about the initial hit-and-run.

The crash is being investigated by the Attorney General's Office because it involves a death stemming from police interaction.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

8 ways to battle the spotted lanternfly in NJ

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.