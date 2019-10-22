After Colts Neck carjacking along Route 34, NJ man arrested

COLTS NECK — A suspect has been arrested after a carjacking at the Department of Public Works facility along Route 34, police announced Tuesday morning.

Jake Slevin, 29, of Ocean Township, was tracked down in Evesham on Monday around 4:30 p.m., according to Colts Neck Police.

Police said a woman was assaulted and her vehicle stolen at the DPW site earlier Monday, about 2 p.m.. They said no weapon was shown during the crime.

Slevin was charged with carjacking and theft of property, while jail records show he also is charged with simple assault and burglary by Tinton Falls police.

He was being held Tuesday in Monmouth County jail pending a court appearance.

