Sure, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the busiest time. Not only for your body and mind, but also your wallet.

After a day of setting up outdoor lights, hanging ornaments on the Christmas tree, or walking around the mall shopping for presents, the last thing you want to do is put together a full dinner.

That’s when the convenience of food delivery starts seeming really nice. Ordering out will still take a toll on your bank account, though, so you’ll want to go with the money-saving option.

Doordash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

What is the best food delivery app to use?

NetCredit did the work for you and found the most affordable food delivery apps in each state.

To find the answer, they sourced the price of a set list of popular items from Pizza Hut, KFC, Subway, McDonald’s, Popeyes, Burger King, and Taco Bell.

They then compared prices from the heavy-hitter apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

After summing up the prices of all the items for every chain in each state, the researchers at NetCredit were able to determine the cheapest service.

They found that Grubhub was the most affordable delivery app in 24 states, but New Jersey wasn’t one of them.

Uber Eats Photo by Robert Anasch on Unsplash loading...

Uber Eats is the cheapest food delivery app in New Jersey

The study found that in New Jersey, buying from Uber Eats will save you the most money.

The popular app has been around for just over a decade, gaining popularity since it was launched in 2014.

Next time you feel like saving a few bucks, get that Uber Eats app (and your appetite) ready.

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays Buzzfeed conducted a list of comments left by retail employees about what they hate most about certain customers, especially during the holidays. Here's what they had to say, plus additional comments provided by customer service retail workers in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈