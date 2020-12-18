Adventure Aquarium is offering a visit with Scuba Santa

One of my favorite places in New Jersey, the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, is offering a visit with Santa in a COVID-safe experience with their “Christmas Underwater” event. This will be the 12th year of the celebration.

The display features the world’s tallest underwater Christmas tree as well as the world’s smallest underwater Christmas tree. The main attraction, however, is “Scuba Santa,” who will be diving, swimming, and waving with the hammerhead shark, stingrays, and sea turtles in the Ocean Realm and stopping along the glass to take selfies with customers. Between dives, Santa will also be available for socially-distant visits with kids in the Magic Snow Globe area.

As quoted by ABC 7 New York, Jenna Eckel, public relations manager at the Adventure Aquarium says "At the Adventure Aquarium we love to be a part of family's traditions during the holiday season, this year especially." She added, "We want families to come here to create memories and to come back next year to create more memories."

Children can also write an e-letter to Scuba Santa via the aquarium’s website. Letters received by Dec. 24 will get a reply.

In addition to the diving Santa, the aquarium also has the world’s tallest underwater Christmas tree at 18 feet tall in the Shark Realm, surrounded by what the aquarium describes as “eight whimsical miniature trees”, including the world’s smallest underwater Christmas tree. The Christmas Underwater events and displays are included with admission, but advance reservations are required and can be made here. Temperature checks, social-distancing, and mask wearing will be required.

