Adult dogs, puppies found abandoned in scorching Asbury Park garage; one died

ASBURY PARK — One of more than a dozen dogs and puppies found at an abandoned house with no air conditioning, food or water has died, according to the Monmouth County SPCA, which removed the dogs on Monday.

Asbury Park police called the Monmouth County SPCA to rescue the dogs from the garage of a house on Mattison Avenue that had only a small window opened, according to the MCSPCA. One dog was found tied up in the backyard with an industrial chain while another was found lifeless lying on the hot concrete floor. That dog later died.

"We did everything we could at Garden State Veterinary Hospital to try and save the pup. We thought it was heading in the right direction and then it went into cardiac arrest on Monday night and died. We're all heartbroken over it. Poor little guy," MCSPCA executive director Ross Licitra told New Jersey 101.5.

The other dogs are "doing really well" and are going out to foster homes, Licitra said.

Licitra said the home is rented out by a landlord who does not live at the house and charges have not yet been filed.

Licitra asked anyone with information about the owners of the dogs to call the Monmouth County Animal Cruelty Hotline at (877) 898-7297.

The 60 dogs rescued from from a filthy house in the Belford section of Middletown on July 20 are also doing well, according to Licitra.

Some of the dogs could not walk and had been living in excrement-filled kennels, according to the MCSPCA. The dogs appeared to have been forced to drink out of filthy water bowls. Several of the dogs were pregnant or had newborn puppies.

"We're starting to adopt some of them out. A lot of them have gone into foster because they have medical issues. One is requiring extensive surgery to its back legs which is a $5,000 surgery. They're slowly but surely coming around to being more adaptive to people and being socially accepted with people," Licitra said. "Everyday makes a big difference with them.

Licitra is also the chief of Humane Law Enforcement for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

