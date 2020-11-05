If you're dealing with substance abuse, the place to contact in New Jersey is City Of Angels . Founded by my friend Kevin Meara who lost his son to addiction, they literally do the work of the angels when it comes to dealing with addiction.

As their website says:

"City of Angels NJ, Inc. is an independent organization with no parent organization. We never charge for our services, including interventions, recovery support and other programs and activities. COA works with anyone needing help with addiction, whether or not they have health insurance."

I've seen this first hand when Meara and Art Ackerman would come to the studio and co-host Trevia, then during the commercials be texting and taking calls from those who need immediate help and making it happen. Among those who received their help was Artie Lange who was with Meara in our New Jersey 101.5 studio the night he announced he was going into rehab. Now they need your help.

Meara came on my show last Thursday night, October 29, and talked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on addiction in New Jersey.

"Our lines are busier than ever, number one," Meara said when he called into my show. "We know it's bad but...it's underlying right now because so many people are isolating. They're not going out for anything, for like heart or kidney issues. They're not going to the doctors, they're not going to the hospital so, we know it's similar to after Hurricane Sandy, it was really bad. The mental health is gonna drive the suicides, it's gonna drive the addictions, you know we're just trying to prepare for it."

October marked the second annual National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. City of Angels needs your help as their website says they, "are asking their friends to make a modest monthly donation of just $9.00 a month so they can continue to provide ongoing services and critical assistance in addressing substance abuse. Just $9.00 a month, which is a little more than $100.00 per year will make a big difference in the fight against substance abuse in a big way."

If you've ever dealt with addiction or know someone who has. then you know the costs involved. What's great about City Of Angels is the grassroots commitment and dedication to the cause. They are there not because they have to be, but because they want to be and wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

If you could help, we would really appreciate it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

