Addiction treatment in NJ a click away with free, online guide

The New Jersey Department of Human Services is partnering with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield and the national nonprofit Shatterproof to make Shatterproof's free, online resource guide available to Garden State residents battling substance abuse disorders.
ATLAS, which is short for the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards platform, allows people to find and compare treatment options contingent on several factors: location, insurance accepted, and services offered.
Specifically within New Jersey, the platform will work to elevate the state's 24/7 addiction helpline, 1-844-ReachNJ.
In a release Tuesday, DHS said it views the addition of ATLAS as another tool to help curb the state's ongoing opioid epidemic.
Updates being made to the guide this year include a Spanish translation.
ATLAS will be available to New Jerseyans beginning in mid-2022, according to Tuesday's announcement.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.
