Mental Health Early Intervention Programs expands to 10 more NJ counties

TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Human Services has awarded $10 million in contracts to create early intervention mental support services in Burlington, Cape May, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.

All counties are now covered after Human Services previously initiated early intervention support services elsewhere.

"Now, more than ever, it's critical for individuals to have access to timely mental health care in their communities," Commissioner Sarah Adelman said.

One lawmaker who commended Adelman and her department for seeing the mental health crisis for the "scourge that it is" in New Jersey and for being proactive in extending the program, is Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth.

"Too many people in our communities who struggle with mental illness feel they have nowhere to run. These include our military veterans, and, more and more, our young people," Gopal said.

Services can include assessment, psychiatric evaluation, pharmacologic interventions, short-term counseling and psychotherapy, psycho-education, time-limited case management, referral, and linkage.

Services may be offered after-hours such as on weekends, accommodate walk-ins, and other quick access to staff when needed.

The service provides community-based treatment alternatives for adults with acute psychiatric symptoms, including individuals who have co-occurring conditions such as substance use disorder.

The contracts were awarded to:

Burlington County - Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton;



Cape May and Gloucester counties – Acenda;



Passaic County - Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare;



Salem County - Healthcare Commons;



Sussex County - Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris;



Union County - Bridgeway Rehabilitation Services;



Warren County - Prime Healthcare Services – St. Clare’s; and



Hunterdon and Somerset counties – Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, of Rutgers University.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

