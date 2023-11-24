Accused killer sought after NJ woman found dead on Thanksgiving

🔺 NJ woman found dead

ELIZABETH — Police on Friday were searching for an accused killer, after finding a 30-year-old city woman dead on Thanksgiving.

Gerard Manning was being sought on a murder charge, stemming from the death of Victoria Myers, of Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

The community was urged not to approach Manning directly, as he should be considered “armed and dangerous,” the prosecutor’s office shared on Friday.

Instead, they should “contact law enforcement agencies should they believe they come into contact with him."

🔺 NJ woman found dead on Thursday

Elizabeth police officers responded early on Thursday to Mravlag Manor, located at 688 Maple Avenue in the Bayway section of the city.

There, they found Myers’ body and identified Manning, also a 30-year-old Elizabeth resident, as a homicide suspect.

The complex includes 423 apartments, laid out in 15, three-story buildings, according to the city’s housing authority website.

In addition to first-degree murder, Manning also faced second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Tom Gaines at 908-418-6434.

Tips could also be submitted anonymously to Union County Crime Stoppers by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Any such tips that lead to an indictment and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

