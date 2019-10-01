Accountants worried NJ’s fiscal problems could impact business

The New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants conducted a survey among members last month to determine their biggest concerns about the state as it pertains to operating a business. The result: 30% said it was the state's fiscal problems.

Executive Director Ralph Albert Thomas says that "it actually makes a lot of sense that people would be concerned about the fiscal problems, because having those problems and issues are going to challenge what happens what happens on estate taxes and everything else."

About 27% of the 347 CPAs in the poll said state and local taxes are their biggest concern.

When it comes to New Jersey's business climate, 33% rate it good, and 45% say it's fair and 20% rate it good.

Respondents said taxes and public employee pensions and health benefits and regulatory burdens are also concerns.

The New Jersey Society of CPAs has more than 14,000 members in the state.

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5