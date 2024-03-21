Acclaimed coffee shop in NJ you need to check out

It’s become something of a tourist destination because it kind of looks like an airplane on the inside. If you haven’t seen it yet or tasted their amazing coffee it’s time to visit Paper Plane Coffee Company.

Paper Plane Coffee Co., which originated in Brooklyn in 2015 before settling in Montclair, NJ, in 2019, has evolved beyond a mere coffeehouse—it’s like a fusion of heritage, ingenuity, and exceptional coffee.

Their expanded flagship cafe at 61 N Fullerton Ave, opened in 2023, marks a milestone in their ongoing dedication to the craft of coffee. And it is a craft.

Recognized as the 3rd best coffee shop in New Jersey by publications like Star-Ledger and nj.com, their commitment to excellence has not only garnered accolades but also allowed them to place their retail coffee bags in local Whole Foods Markets throughout the state.

And if you don’t believe me, you can check out all of the articles about Paper Plane Coffee Company throughout renowned publications like Imbibe, The Washington Post, and Eater, where they’ve gotten raves for the art of brewing the perfect cup.

They take their growing seriously, too. The name Paper Plane is a playful homage to their secondary farm, nestled atop the mountain plains of Los Planes De San Rafael where they cultivated eucalyptus for the national paper company, Carton Colombia, which earned the area its moniker, the Paper Plains.

At Paper Plane Coffee Co., it’s all about tradition. And their commitment to ethical green coffee sourcing is part of its mission statement.

They prioritize sustainable practices because they believe according to their website, it’s not just about brewing coffee. It’s about an immersive cultural experience.

This is what attracts people to Paper Plane Coffee Company, and keeps bringing them back again.

If you’ve never experienced it, it’s one of the coffee gems of New Jersey. Probably time to check it out.

