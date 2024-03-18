Miss New Jersey and Miss Teen New Jersey USA are looking for contestants

We’ve had the opportunity to have so many Miss New Jersey’s, and Miss Teen New Jersey’s on our show and we are always impressed by the women who are chosen for these positions.

If you’re a pageant girl, you will probably be excited about this announcement.

If you’re ready for the adventure of a lifetime, you should get in on the action of the Miss USA pageant and the Miss Teen USA pageant by competing for Miss New Jersey USA, or Miss New Jersey Teen USA. The 2024 New Jersey state preliminary is happening soon.

Via Derby Chukwudi on Instagram Via Derby Chukwudi on Instagram loading...

One of the great things about the Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA pageants is that the preliminaries require no experience at all.

It doesn’t matter how tall you are, how skinny you are, how pretty you are, or anything else.

Everyone of the age 14 to 27 is welcome to compete. The pageant is looking for outgoing women with great personalities and hearts of gold.

So if you’re a good person inside and out is possible that you could be Miss New Jersey or Miss Teen New Jersey.

And an honor like this, as we’ve seen in past contestants, can absolutely change your life.

Via Alexandra Lakhman on Instagram Via Alexandra Lakhman on Instagram loading...

Miss USA and Miss Teen USA are our contests that are all about building and supporting strong squads of women with big dreams. Women who cheer for one another and who help you achieve your career and personal goals.

You will receive coaching in everything from public speaking, and personal appearance to modeling to physical fitness and presenting yourself well.

Check this out: winners and top finalists walk away with some seriously sweet cash, prizes, awards, and scholarships.

You may not even realize that some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities got their start in Miss USA pageants. Some examples are Halle Berry, Eva Longoria, Giuliana Rancic, Vanessa Minnillio, Maria Menounos, Ali Landry, Shelley Hennig, and Olivia Culpo.

Via Alexandra Lakhman on Instagram Via Alexandra Lakhman on Instagram loading...

All you have to do is fill out an application and send in your photo and then have a chat with the Miss New Jersey USA and Miss Teen NewJersey USA folks on the phone.

After that, if you’re selected, you will get an email with the good news. If you haven’t heard from them in a week, don’t sweat it!

Just drop ‘em a line at info@missnewjerseyusa.com.

The next Miss New Jersey USA / Miss New Jersey Teen USA could be YOU!

