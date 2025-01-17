NJ warns 11,000 businesses over sales of flavored vapes

⚫ Announced Thursday

TRENTON — It’s unlawful for flavored vape products to be sold in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of state businesses from thinking they’re above the law.

The Division of Consumer Affairs pushed a warning message to roughly 11,000 New Jersey businesses with these items still in their inventory, according to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

The letters said the sales had to stop instantly, though the state has had the flavored ban in place since 2020.

Options like bubble gum and cherry have linked a younger generation to be dependent on nicotine, but states trying to stop the trend have formed a coalition “employing a range of enforcement tools” like the letter, according to the release.

Apart from the letter, multi-state coalition members can also file lawsuits, serve subpoenas or civil investigative demands, the office of the attorney general said. Coalition members include the following: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Hawaii, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Ohio, and Washington. D.C.

“Flavored vaping products are hooking a new generation on nicotine, putting millions of kids at risk, and undermining decades of progress in reducing adolescent tobacco use,” Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs Cari Fais said.

"Together with our ally states, we’re putting retailers on notice that we will not allow them to get rich by breaking our laws and putting consumers—including the youngest and most vulnerable—at risk."

Anyone with knowledge of state businesses bypassing the flavored ban is asked to contact the Division of Consumer Affairs. Consumers have three options to file a complaint: call 1-800-242-5846, 973-504-6200 or go to this website.

New Jersey violations

Also applies to wintergreen, mint and menthol flavors

Not abiding is a violation of the state’s Consumer Fraud Act

Up to $10,000 for the first violation

$20,000 for each other violation

