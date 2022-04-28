ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ spotted filming in Wildwood, NJ

A new season of the ABC reality show The Bachelorette is underway, and it appears to have brought the contestants to the Jersey Shore. Could new footage be a clue about where Rachel Recchia ends up during 'Hometown Week'?



A film crew was spotted in Wildwood Monday afternoon.

A clip posted by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook shows a production team staging a shot at the notable Wildwoods sign.

Another video shows The Bachelorette Rachel Recchia and a potential suitor walking onto the boardwalk.

A short time later the two are seen walking hand in hand passing by Raging Waters at entering Morey's Piers.

The reason I speculate ABC may have been filming a "Hometown Week" date is because the contestant Recchia appears to be strolling is named Tyler, according to Wildwood Boardwalk. It's gotta be 25-year-old Tyler Norris, a native of neighboring Rio Grande in Middle Twp. A visit to the Wildwood boards would make total sense.

Naturally, Tyler HAD to introduce Rachel to Curly's Fries. Hopefully, she knows a good thing when she tastes it!

Rachel is sharing the spotlight with fellow bachelorette Gabby Windey on this upcoming season of the long-running dating series.

Both women were fan favorites during Season 26 of The Bachelor. Both were dumped by Clayton Echard during the final rose ceremony. Echard chose Susie Evans, who initially rejected his proposal, but they've since rekindled their romance.

The history-making Season 19 of The Bachelorette premieres July 11th on ABC.

