A wildly popular Korean BBQ chain is opening soon in Hazlet, NJ

There's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!

I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things.

A new KPot Korean BBQ is getting ready to open at Hazlet Town Center off Route 35, according to the Asbury Park Press.

This will be a nice addition to the revitalized area that's building up in that shopping center since both Kmart and Pathmark closed.

If you're not totally sure of what Asian hot pot is, according to APP

When enjoying an Asian hot pot, the ingredients are cooked or dipped by patrons in a bubbling cauldron of soup broth, and the menu features barbecue, including spicy beef, spicy pork and spicy calamari; hot pots with cuts of pork, chicken, beef, pork belly and lamb; as well as sides that include shrimp dumplings, Spam, fish cakes, lobster balls, vegetables, and noodles

It really does sound good!

A while back, some of the best wings in New Jersey were voted on, and surprise surprise, the winner was a Korean BBQ place.

They double-fry their wings which is what makes them so delicious.

There are a few options for Korean BBQ in New Jersey if you ever get the craving.

You've got Bulbap Grill, BBQ Chicken in Neptune, and Mogo Korean Fusion just to name a few.

However, it seems as though KPot Korean BBQ stands above the rest.

It's a place that's well-known for its all-you-can-eat offerings that combine traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors.

There are a few KPot locations throughout New Jersey and they are quickly expanding around the Jersey Shore.

Most recently, they announced openings in Neptune and Toms River, and they also just announced the addition of a new location coming soon to Monmouth County.

Photo by Yukiko Kanada on Unsplash Photo by Yukiko Kanada on Unsplash loading...

There is currently no opening date, yet, for the Hazlet location.

In fact, there's still no opening date for the Neptune and Toms River location either.

Rest assured, when they do open though I'll see you at the buffet!

