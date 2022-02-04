Summer at the Jersey Shore is a magical place. Full of life, energy, beachgoers, parties, and more. Not to mention the endless family activities.

In the summertime, life is good at the shore. Both locals and visitors enjoy our beaches, food, and entertainment venues, just to name a few.

But when summer's over, it's like someone pulled out the plug. The boardwalks have a completely different feel to them that has no comparison to the warmer weather months.

Take Asbury Park, for example. One of the most iconic boardwalks in existence, this boardwalk comes to life with visitors and locals alike during the summer. But what's it like when the weather is cold?

The answer to that can be summed up in one word: Secluded. So let's take a walk up the Asbury Park boardwalk and see exactly what that's like during the offseason.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

A secluded look at the Asbury Park boardwalk during the off-season A very different vibe outside of summer from one of New Jersey's most iconic boardwalks.

attachment-attachment-Asbury-Park-boardwalk loading...

Curious what the boardwalk looks like before and after the off-season? Just check out this almost identical tour Craig Allen took during the heat of summer. The contrast between the seasons is striking.

So while we wait for the cool weather to end, keep having warm thoughts. Summer at the Jersey Shore will be back before you know it.

The Amazing Asbury Park - Then And Now