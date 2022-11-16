A Republican and a Democrat team up and win in this NJ town

Election news from Atlantic County:

Carl Pitale and Thelma Witherspoon have won the two open Hamilton Township Committee seats on Tuesday, Nov 8.

What many didn’t know … Pitale, a Republican, formed an election alliance with Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a coordinated scheme to try and oust incumbent Mayor Charles Cain, who was also on the ballot.

The open secret alliance of Pitale and Witherspoon proved enough to defeat Cain.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

There were 3 ways to vote in the 2022 General Election:

Vote by Mail (55 days)

Early voting (9 days)

At the polls on General Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

At the polls, Pitale finished first and Cain finished second.

Witherspoon led in the vote by mail and early voting. Pitale finished second in both of these voting methods. Cain finished 4th in the early voting and vote-by-mail methods.

Get our free mobile app

Witherspoon’s ostensible Democratic running mate, Raymond Keilman, finished 3rd in the early voting and vote by mail and 4th overall.

When you add all three voting methods together for a grand total, Pitale and Witherspoon have each won a three-year term on the Hamilton Township Committee.

Here is the breakdown as follows:

ELECTION DAY AT THE POLLS

Pitale = 3,688

Cain = 2,972

Witherspoon = 2,721

EARLY VOTING

Witherspoon = 410

Pitale = 337

Cain = 283

VOTE BY MAIL

Witherspoon = 792

Pitale = 433

Cain = 338

TOTAL

1. Pitale = 4,458

2. Witherspoon = 3,923

3. Cain = 3,593

4. Keilman = 2,891

We reached out to Mayor Cain for a comment, who said:

I am proud of my decades of service to Hamilton Township and it’s residents. I find it appalling that a Republican would openly campaign with our Democratic opponents for their own political gain. The political arena is unrecognizable any longer. It’s a sad day for politics and most certainly for Hamilton Township, said Cain.

Here is a copy of a campaign flyer that Pitale and Witherspoon did together, proving their alliance. When folded and left for voters, it requests the voter to vote for the two of them.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

The other tell-tale that there was an uncommon political alliance utilized in this election … Keilman finished with more than 1,000 fewer votes than his running mate Witherspoon.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?