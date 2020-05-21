Kyle Newell is not a cop, but he is a hero. And he inspired us this morning with his patriotism, courage and common sense.

His fitness center, Newell Strength, is open for business. No, he didn’t get dispensation from the Governor. Yes, he is technically violating the Gov’s outrageous and, I think unconstitutional, Executive Order. And yes, he’s received summons from the local cops. That said, he is tough enough to fight back.

He explained about how he’s got to put food on his table. After leaving his stable and secure job as a teacher, he opened the fitness center and it’s his family's only source of income. We talked about his dad who fought in World War Two, and Kyle explained that he thought not fighting the state would dishonor his Dad’s sacrifice.

If you want to help this courageous, normal American, please contribute to his legal defense HERE.

If you want to help the other heroes in South Jersey, Atilis Gym, click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

